Rangers Talent Determined To Prove To Mark Warburton He Deserves First Team Chance

Young Rangers defender David Bates has admitted that although it is difficult for him to juggle playing as a right-back and a centre-back sometimes for the development team, he is determined to get on with it and prove to Mark Warburton that he is ready to play for the first team.



The Gers, who snapped up the 20-year-old on a development loan deal last summer, made the move permanent last month.











Bates is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, but he has already turned out several times for the development squad, playing both as a right-back and a centre-back.



And the youngster, who revealed that Rangers assistant boss David Weir has asked him to continue playing in both positions as it is a bonus, explained that he wishes to do the same and impress Warburton.





“I play right-back as well and I think playing both there and centre-half is good and I spoke to Davie and he said just keep doing what you are doing and being able to play both positions is a bonus”, he told Rangers TV.

“It is hard to juggle sometimes, but I just need to get on with it and prove myself to the gaffer in these 20s games that I can step up and play.”



Bates went on to add that he has a fair idea about Scottish football, having previously played at lower league clubs Raith, East Stirlingshire and Brechin.



“I played in the Championship with Raith, on loan in League One with Brechin and in League Two with East Stirling so I have been about and know what the Scottish game is about”, he added.

