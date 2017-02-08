XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2017 - 12:59 GMT

Rangers Talent Determined To Prove To Mark Warburton He Deserves First Team Chance

 




Young Rangers defender David Bates has admitted that although it is difficult for him to juggle playing as a right-back and a centre-back sometimes for the development team, he is determined to get on with it and prove to Mark Warburton that he is ready to play for the first team.

The Gers, who snapped up the 20-year-old on a development loan deal last summer, made the move permanent last month.




Bates is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, but he has already turned out several times for the development squad, playing both as a right-back and a centre-back.

And the youngster, who revealed that Rangers assistant boss David Weir has asked him to continue playing in both positions as it is a bonus, explained that he wishes to do the same and impress Warburton.
 


“I play right-back as well and I think playing both there and centre-half is good and I spoke to Davie and he said just keep doing what you are doing and being able to play both positions is a bonus”, he told Rangers TV.

“It is hard to juggle sometimes, but I just need to get on with it and prove myself to the gaffer in these 20s games that I can step up and play.”

Bates went on to add that he has a fair idea about Scottish football, having previously played at lower league clubs Raith, East Stirlingshire and Brechin.

“I played in the Championship with Raith, on loan in League One with Brechin and in League Two with East Stirling so I have been about and know what the Scottish game is about”, he added.
 