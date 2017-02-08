Rangers Youngster Blown Away By Training With Philippe Senderos and Clint Hill

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet David Bates has explained that it is like a dream for him to train and learn from experienced campaigners such as Philippe Senderos, who has previously played in the Premier League and the Champions League with Arsenal.



The young defender joined Rangers from Raith Rovers initially on a development loan deal last summer before the Gers decided to make the move permanent in January.











Bates, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, however, insisted that he has already learnt a lot from the likes of Senderos, Clint Hill and Danny Wilson.



The 20-year-old went on to reveal that while Senderos makes him work extra after training, Hill always helps him out if he has any queries.





“I have learnt a lot since I came in; I am training with Clint, Phillipe and Danny Wilson every day”, he told Rangers TV.

“Philippe always takes me to do extra bits after training like fast feet, hitting me into my feet and defensive stuff.



“If I have any questions I always ask Clint and he always helps me out which is brilliant.



“This is like a dream to me because I am a Rangers fan and then obviously working with the likes of Philippe who has played Champions League and Premier League is incredible.



“I never thought that I would work with a guy like that.”



Rangers, who snapped up Senderos and Hill from Grasshoppers and Queens Park Rangers respectively last summer, have thus far conceded 26 goals in 24 Scottish Premiership games in the present campaign, the third lowest in the division.

