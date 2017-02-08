Spoke To Some Rangers Fans, They See Bigger Picture – Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed he spoke with some of the club's fans following the Gers' draw with Ross County at the weekend and found them fully aware of the bigger picture.



Warburton and his team have come in for some severe criticism following their recent run of form, which includes a 4-1 loss at Hearts and a 1-1 draw with Ross County at home on Saturday.











Some have accused the Rangers boss and his players of having a lacklustre attitude towards the demands of playing for a club of such size and feeling comfortable with their position in the league.



However, he doesn’t agree with the critics who feel that he and his players don’t recognise the demands or appreciate playing for a club of Rangers’ size and stature.





And Warburton says as he travelled home at the weekend he spoke with a number of Rangers fans who had a wise view of the situation, keeping in mind the bigger picture.

Warburton told Rangers TV: “You can read the papers, you can read the media, I flew back home on Saturday after the game and I had some great chats with some of the Rangers fans, who were tremendous and their assessment was good and astute and they see the bigger picture."



The Englishman believes though that as a Rangers manager there will always be a degree of pressure, but he is unhappy with suggestions that his players do not appreciate being at a club of the Gers stature.



“You are always under pressure as a Rangers manager and a Rangers player.



"If you draw a game of football it's nigh on a disaster, but you lose a game of football, it is a disaster – so we have to recognise that.



“It comes with the territory at a club of this stature, but one thing that bothers me is for people to think that we don’t appreciate the demands of this club or don’t appreciate the backing we receive.



“There is no doubt we fully appreciate everything that is associated with Rangers, what we have to do is win games of football.”



Rangers are now a whopping 27 points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and are battling with Aberdeen and Hearts to finish second.

