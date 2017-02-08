Spurs Star Dubs Team-Mate One Of “Best Two Or Three Midfielders” In Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Mousa Dembele is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and explained players often do not know just how good the Belgian is until they play alongside or against him.



Dembele has formed a solid midfield partnership with Victor Wanyama at White Hart Lane this season, helping to protect a defence which has been the league's meanest so far, with just 16 goals conceded.











Vertonghen benefits from Dembele's extra protection and is full of admiration for his countryman, feeling that he must be considered within the top two or three midfielders in the English top flight.



And he feels all his Spurs team-mates are on the same page when it comes to rating Dembele's talent.





"I don’t think people know how good Mousa is", Vertonghen told his club's official site.