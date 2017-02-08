XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/02/2017 - 20:02 GMT

Spurs Star Dubs Team-Mate One Of “Best Two Or Three Midfielders” In Premier League

 




Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Mousa Dembele is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and explained players often do not know just how good the Belgian is until they play alongside or against him.

Dembele has formed a solid midfield partnership with Victor Wanyama at White Hart Lane this season, helping to protect a defence which has been the league's meanest so far, with just 16 goals conceded.




Vertonghen benefits from Dembele's extra protection and is full of admiration for his countryman, feeling that he must be considered within the top two or three midfielders in the English top flight.

And he feels all his Spurs team-mates are on the same page when it comes to rating Dembele's talent.
 


"I don’t think people know how good Mousa is", Vertonghen told his club's official site.

"You can ask every single player in the team and I don’t think you can describe how good Mousa is.

"You can only know if you play with him or against him, see him train for a couple of weeks, then you’ll find out.

"He’s a special player and I can’t think of anyone else who is a bit like him. For me, he’s up there with the best two or three midfielders in the league.

"He’s a very humble guy, that’s one of his main characteristics.

"He’s a very special player and I certainly prefer to play with him than against him", Vertonghen added.

Dembele, who Spurs snapped up from fellow London club Fulham in the summer of 2012, clocked up all 90 minutes in the club's last Premier League game, a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope Dembele can avoid injury as his side bid to reel in league leaders Chelsea, who boast a nine-point lead.

 