Watford Boss Draws Comparison With Jose Mourinho

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri feels that in many ways Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and himself are alike.



The Italian coach took charge of the Hornets in the summer and has managed to keep them away from the relegation dogfight, with his side sitting pretty in tenth in the league table on 30 points.











One of the notable victories for Watford came in the form of a win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Vicarage Road earlier in the season and it remains one of the highlights of Mazzarri’s time in Hertfordshire.



The Italian and the Portuguese did square off in Italy too when Mourinho was the Inter Milan manager and led the Nerazzurri to league and European success during his two-season stay at the San Siro.





And Mazzarri, who admits that he has a good relationship with the current Manchester United boss, indicated that it is important to know the man behind the scenes before judging Mourinho.

In an interview with Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Watford boss said about Mourinho: “With him, there is a good relationship and mutual respect.



“In some ways we are alike, but you need to know him.”



Mazzarri’s side will be looking to score an unlikely league double over Manchester United when Watford visit Old Trafford this Saturday.

