XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/02/2017 - 13:17 GMT

Watford Boss Draws Comparison With Jose Mourinho

 




Watford boss Walter Mazzarri feels that in many ways Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and himself are alike.

The Italian coach took charge of the Hornets in the summer and has managed to keep them away from the relegation dogfight, with his side sitting pretty in tenth in the league table on 30 points.




One of the notable victories for Watford came in the form of a win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Vicarage Road earlier in the season and it remains one of the highlights of Mazzarri’s time in Hertfordshire.

The Italian and the Portuguese did square off in Italy too when Mourinho was the Inter Milan manager and led the Nerazzurri to league and European success during his two-season stay at the San Siro.
 


And Mazzarri, who admits that he has a good relationship with the current Manchester United boss, indicated that it is important to know the man behind the scenes before judging Mourinho.  

In an interview with Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Watford boss said about Mourinho: “With him, there is a good relationship and mutual respect.

“In some ways we are alike, but you need to know him.”

Mazzarri’s side will be looking to score an unlikely league double over Manchester United when Watford visit Old Trafford this Saturday.
 