Chelsea Star Confident Of National Team Return

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is confident about returning to the France national team as soon as he starts playing regularly for the Blues again.



The 22-year-old defender had to spend almost a year out of senior football after suffering a serious knee injury last year and his substitute appearance against Arsenal last weekend was his first Premier League outing since February 2016.











The lengthy injury layoff meant Zouma missed the European Championship in France last year and had to see other players take his place in the France national team squad over the last 12 months.



He already has two international caps beside his name, but admits that in order to return to the national team fold he will have to play regularly and get back to his best soon.





However, he is confident that in time he will return to the France team once he manages to clock in the minutes for Chelsea over the next few months.

Zouma told French broadcaster Canal Football Club when asked about a return to the national team fold: “It is one of my goals.



“I have to play more and I need to play to regain my level.



“[But] I’m confident that it is going to come by itself.”



Zouma’s last appearance for France came in October 2015 in 2-1 win over Denmark.

