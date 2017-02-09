Claim From Senegal: Arsenal And Chelsea Tried To Snap Up Senegal International In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan targeted signing Lazio starlet Keita Balde Diao during the recently closed winter transfer window, according to Senegalese outlet Senepeople.



The Senegal international has been in fine form for the Italian outfit in the present campaign, scoring six times in 17 Serie A games, in addition to providing three assists.











Diao’s impressive displays managed to attract the interest of Arsenal and Chelsea, who it has been claimed targeted him, along with AC Milan in the January window – however, no move materialised.



The 21-year-old is not new to drawing interest from Premier League giants as he was linked with a move to Liverpool in 2015.





Clubs could snap up the Lazio man in the summer transfer window, with further claims he has decided to quit the Italian giants at the end of th campaign.

Diao, whose present contract with Lazio runs until the summer of 2018, joined the club’s academy from Barcelona in 2011.



The winger has so far amassed 120 appearances for the capital club, netting 21 times and setting up 24 goals.



He also has 12 caps and three goals for Senegal to his name.

