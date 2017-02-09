XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2017 - 17:16 GMT

Come On Leeds United – New Boy Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Cardiff City Clash

 




Leeds United new boy Alfonso Pedraza has issued a rallying cry ahead of his side's Championship clash against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites went down to defeat against local rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend and the John Smith's Stadium and Pedraza was given his debut off the bench.




He could not help Leeds get the better of David Wagner's men, but is now fully focused on the challenge presented by Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side.

Pedraza took to Twitter, posting a photograph of himself in training for Leeds and wrote: "Looking forward to Saturday's important match at Elland Road.
 


"Come on Leeds United", he added.

Pedraza, who has joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season from Spanish La Liga club Villarreal, will be hoping boss Garry Monk hands him his first Whites start against the Bluebirds.

The Spanish winger is highly rated and his loan deal contains a mandatory purchase option.

The option will swing into effect if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, compelling the club to buy him.
 