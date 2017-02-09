Come On Leeds United – New Boy Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Cardiff City Clash

Leeds United new boy Alfonso Pedraza has issued a rallying cry ahead of his side's Championship clash against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites went down to defeat against local rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend and the John Smith's Stadium and Pedraza was given his debut off the bench.
He could not help Leeds get the better of David Wagner's men, but is now fully focused on the challenge presented by Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side.
Pedraza took to Twitter, posting a photograph of himself in training for Leeds and wrote: "Looking forward to Saturday's important match at Elland Road.
Looking forward to saturday's important match at #ellandroad !— Alfonso Pedraza Sag (@Alfonsopedraza9) February 9, 2017
Come on #lufc 💪 pic.twitter.com/mx2G7YNekE
"Come on Leeds United", he added.
Pedraza, who has joined Leeds on loan until the end of the season from Spanish La Liga club Villarreal, will be hoping boss Garry Monk hands him his first Whites start against the Bluebirds.
The Spanish winger is highly rated and his loan deal contains a mandatory purchase option.
The option will swing into effect if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, compelling the club to buy him.