Come On Leeds United – New Boy Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Cardiff City Clash

Leeds United new boy Alfonso Pedraza has issued a rallying cry ahead of his side's Championship clash against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.



The Whites went down to defeat against local rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend and the John Smith's Stadium and Pedraza was given his debut off the bench.











He could not help Leeds get the better of David Wagner's men, but is now fully focused on the challenge presented by Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side.



Pedraza took to Twitter, posting a photograph of himself in training for Leeds and wrote: "Looking forward to Saturday's important match at Elland Road.



"Come on Leeds United", he added.