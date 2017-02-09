Don’t Know If I’m In Jurgen Klopp’s First Team Plans Admits Liverpool Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent admits that he is not aware whether he features in Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans, but has revealed that the Reds have been keeping an eye on his performances at Barnsley.



A product of the Liverpool academy, the winger joined Barnsley on loan for the season in the summer and has been a regular in a side pushing for a playoff spot in the Championship.











While he has made just one senior appearance for Liverpool thus far, Kent’s ambition is still to find a spot in the senior squad at Anfield and he is keen to keep performing in order to achieve his goal.



However, the winger added that he is not aware whether Klopp has him in his mind as part of his Liverpool first team squad going forward.





Asked if his ambition is still to break into the Liverpool squad, Kent told BBC Radio Sheffield: “Ideally, that would be the plan.

“Whether that’s in Jurgen Klopp’s mind, I don’t know yet.



“But as long as I keep playing the way I do and keep putting in performances, we’ll see what happens from there.”



The 20-year-old also insisted that Liverpool have been constantly keeping a close watch on his showings at Oakwell and have been helping throughout his stint at Barnsley.



“I keep in regular touch with people at Liverpool.



“They are monitoring my performances, helping me, guiding me through my time here at Barnsley.”

