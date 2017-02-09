XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2017 - 13:20 GMT

Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Cardiff Game

 




Leeds United manager Garry Monk has revealed that Kemar Roofe is back in training and is in contention to feature against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Monk’s men are coming into this weekend’s game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town last Sunday and are keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.




Roofe, who missed the Yorkshire derby due to an injury, has been out of action since hobbling off the pitch in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Blackburn earlier in the month and there were doubts over his fitness this week.

However, the Leeds boss revealed that the forward is back in training with the squad and is in line to feature in the team that will face Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.
 


However, he added that long term injury absentee Charlie Taylor is yet to recover, but is expecting the defender to be back on the training pitch next week as part of his rehabilitation process.  

Monk told LUTV: “Everyone came through the Huddersfield game, we have a fully fit squad apart from Charlie Taylor.

"Kemar Roofe's scan came back clear and he has been back in training.

"We are very hopeful Charlie Taylor will be back out on the pitches next week."

Leeds have not lost a home league games since going down 2-0 to Newcastle United in November.
 