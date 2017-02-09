Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Cardiff Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United manager Garry Monk has revealed that Kemar Roofe is back in training and is in contention to feature against Cardiff City on Saturday.



Monk’s men are coming into this weekend’s game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town last Sunday and are keen to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.











Roofe, who missed the Yorkshire derby due to an injury, has been out of action since hobbling off the pitch in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Blackburn earlier in the month and there were doubts over his fitness this week.



However, the Leeds boss revealed that the forward is back in training with the squad and is in line to feature in the team that will face Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.





However, he added that long term injury absentee Charlie Taylor is yet to recover, but is expecting the defender to be back on the training pitch next week as part of his rehabilitation process.

Monk told LUTV: “Everyone came through the Huddersfield game, we have a fully fit squad apart from Charlie Taylor.



"Kemar Roofe's scan came back clear and he has been back in training.



"We are very hopeful Charlie Taylor will be back out on the pitches next week."



Leeds have not lost a home league games since going down 2-0 to Newcastle United in November.

