06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/02/2017 - 13:36 GMT

He Will Stay Focused – Garry Monk Sure On Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has lavished praise on his in-form striker Chris Wood and has urged the Kiwi to maintain his focus.

Despite an injury ravaged first term at Leeds, Wood still finished as the club’s top scorer with 13 goals in the 2015/16 campaign, but he has been on a different level in the current season.




Scoring 21 goals, with 18 of those coming in the Championship, the New Zealand international has been one of the standout forwards in England’s second tier and a talismanic figure at Elland Road.

Monk admits that Wood has been fantastic in front of goal for Leeds this season and since he is aware of the striker’s importance for his side’s promotion bid, the Leeds boss has asked the forward to keep his focus for the rest of the campaign.
 


Asked about Wood’s form, the Leeds manager said in a press conference: "He's been fantastic, he has scored a fantastic amount of goals.  

“He has to stay focused which he will do."

Wood was on target in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield last weekend and will be hoping to continue in this rich vein of form when his side host Cardiff City at Elland Road this Saturday.

He picked up the PFA Fans Championship Player of the Month award for January earlier this week and is in the mix to win the league's award for the month too.
 