XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2017 - 13:58 GMT

I Give Us 1.5 Out Of Ten – Garry Monk’s Reveals His Leeds United Assessment

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has insisted that his side are long way off fulfilling their true potential and still have much work to do, as he handed the Whites just one and a half out of ten in terms of their development.

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield last weekend, Leeds are still fifth in the Championship table and are firmly in contention to finish in the promotion playoff spots at the end of the season.




Monk’s side have defied expectations as many didn’t give them any hope of fighting for promotion at the start of the campaign and they were written off after a horrid first month.

But Leeds have been consolidating their position in the top six for the last few months and are increasingly being backed to be one of the three teams to achieve promotion to the Premier League.
 


However, despite Leeds’ rapid rise under him, Monk has been maintaining that his side are still long way off fulfilling their potential and he still feels that the needle hasn’t moved much in terms of their development, with so much more to come.  

Before Christmas Monk said that Leeds were on a scale of one out of ten when asked about their potential and development. Asked for an update today, Monk said in a press conference: "We are at one and a half now."

Leeds boss is also not looking at a possible points tally to make the playoffs at the moment and just wants his side to concentrate on getting a win over Cardiff at home on Saturday.

"We haven't got the calculator out yet.

“We have to focus on the next game which is Cardiff."
 