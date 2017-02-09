I Give Us 1.5 Out Of Ten – Garry Monk’s Reveals His Leeds United Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has insisted that his side are long way off fulfilling their true potential and still have much work to do, as he handed the Whites just one and a half out of ten in terms of their development.



Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield last weekend, Leeds are still fifth in the Championship table and are firmly in contention to finish in the promotion playoff spots at the end of the season.











Monk’s side have defied expectations as many didn’t give them any hope of fighting for promotion at the start of the campaign and they were written off after a horrid first month.



But Leeds have been consolidating their position in the top six for the last few months and are increasingly being backed to be one of the three teams to achieve promotion to the Premier League.





However, despite Leeds’ rapid rise under him, Monk has been maintaining that his side are still long way off fulfilling their potential and he still feels that the needle hasn’t moved much in terms of their development, with so much more to come.

Before Christmas Monk said that Leeds were on a scale of one out of ten when asked about their potential and development. Asked for an update today, Monk said in a press conference: "We are at one and a half now."



Leeds boss is also not looking at a possible points tally to make the playoffs at the moment and just wants his side to concentrate on getting a win over Cardiff at home on Saturday.



"We haven't got the calculator out yet.



“We have to focus on the next game which is Cardiff."

