Jak Alnwick Desperate To Push Wes Foderingham, Insists Rangers Goalkeeping Coach

Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has insisted that Jak Alnwick is desperate to push Wes Foderingham for a regular place in the starting eleven.



Foderingham has been the undisputed number one at Rangers over the last few seasons and Matt Gilks’ inability to push the Englishman harder led to his departure from the club last month.











The 23-year-old Alnwick has been brought in from Port Vale and the Rangers coaching staff are hopeful that the former Newcastle United man will make it tougher for Foderingham to hold onto the number one’s jersey.



Stewart feels Alnwick and Foderingham are similar goalkeepers and thinks Rangers’ new recruit has the tools to really push for the number one’s jersey in Mark Warburton’s squad.





However, he added that Rangers are pleased to have two very good goalkeepers in their ranks regardless of their status in the squad.

Stewart said on the Rangers Podcast, when asked to compare between Foderingham and Alnwick: “I would say they are actually very alike.



“Both left footed, Jak is comfortable with the ball at his feet as it is one of the prerequisites we look for in a goalkeeper.



“He is agile, enthusiastic, desperate to learn and he is desperate to push Wes to be the first choice.



“People talk about first choice-second choice at clubs, but we are delighted to have two of them on board.”



With the Scottish FA Cup clash next on the cards for Rangers, Alnwick could make his debut against Greenock Morton at Ibrox this weekend.

