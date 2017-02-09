Leeds Fans Will Give Neil Warnock And Sol Bamba Good Reception – Garry Monk Sure

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk feels Leeds United fans will give Neil Warnock and Sol Bamba a good reception this weekend at Elland Road.



Warnock, who was in charge of Leeds between 2012 and 2013, takes his Cardiff City side to lock horns with the Whites in a Championship fixture and he is expected to name Bamba in the heart of defence.











Bamba tumbled down the pecking order at Leeds last summer and following discussions with Monk agreed to terminate his contract before the transfer window closed; he subsequently joined Cardiff.



Monk believes that Leeds fans will give both Warnock and Bamba a warm welcome to Elland Road, but he insisted his focus in on making sure the pair have an afternoon to forget.





Asked what reception he expects the duo to receive at Elland Road, Monk told a press conference: "I'm sure they will get a good one.