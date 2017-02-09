Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Tackles Omar Bogle Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk is playing his cards close to his chest over whether the Whites were in for striker Omar Bogle.



The powerful hitman was linked with Leeds before the January transfer window closed, but on deadline day ended up joining Wigan Athletic from Grimsby Town.











A Grimsby director has insisted that Leeds could have signed the hitman and knew the figure needed to beat Wigan to Bogle.



But Monk is not willing to be drawn on whether he was interested in Bogle; Leeds were chasing a striker in the January window as Monk wanted to increase his attacking options, but they came up short.





Asked about Bogle, Monk told a press conference: "We look at a number of targets."