XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2017 - 13:27 GMT

Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Tackles Omar Bogle Link

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk is playing his cards close to his chest over whether the Whites were in for striker Omar Bogle.

The powerful hitman was linked with Leeds before the January transfer window closed, but on deadline day ended up joining Wigan Athletic from Grimsby Town.




A Grimsby director has insisted that Leeds could have signed the hitman and knew the figure needed to beat Wigan to Bogle.

But Monk is not willing to be drawn on whether he was interested in Bogle; Leeds were chasing a striker in the January window as Monk wanted to increase his attacking options, but they came up short.
 


Asked about Bogle, Monk told a press conference: "We look at a number of targets."

Monk did land two wingers, both on loan, with Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza arriving from Swansea City and Villarreal respectively.

And he is happy with how the pair have adapted so far to life at Leeds.

"They have integrated into the group really well", Monk explained.

Leeds are next in action at home against Cardiff City this Saturday
 