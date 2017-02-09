XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2017 - 17:40 GMT

Liverpool Legend Tells Jurgen Klopp Current Set Of Players Have History Of Failure

 




Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann feels that Jurgen Klopp needs to carefully look at the current group of players at Anfield because they have failed time and again.

Klopp led the Reds to two finals last season, Liverpool reaching the Europa League final and the League Cup final, but they came up short in both. And the season prior to Klopp taking charge, Liverpool flopped in the FA Cup semi-final against a struggling Aston Villa side.




This season the Reds have struggled when it comes to the crunch again, exiting the League Cup at the semi-final stage, crashing out of the FA Cup and sliding out of the Premier League's top four; Klopp's side have just one win in their last ten games.

Hamann has advised Klopp to look at the players with the current crop having flopped on numerous big occasions.
 


"Klopp needs to look at his personnel, because this set of players has failed on numerous occasions in the last few seasons", Hamann wrote on the Paddy Power blog.

"They were times when this squad had a chance to win a trophy and they lost important games to Aston Villa [under Rodgers], Sevilla and Southampton.

"The manager needs to look hard at the team, but there needs to be a thought process throughout the whole club if they want to maximise what’s possible with the players that they’ve got", the former Liverpool midfielder added.

Liverpool face another big test this Saturday when Tottenham Hotspur visit Anfield and another defeat would further deepen the crisis at the Merseyside giants.
 