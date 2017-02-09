Liverpool Legend Tells Jurgen Klopp Current Set Of Players Have History Of Failure

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann feels that Jurgen Klopp needs to carefully look at the current group of players at Anfield because they have failed time and again.



Klopp led the Reds to two finals last season, Liverpool reaching the Europa League final and the League Cup final, but they came up short in both. And the season prior to Klopp taking charge, Liverpool flopped in the FA Cup semi-final against a struggling Aston Villa side.











This season the Reds have struggled when it comes to the crunch again, exiting the League Cup at the semi-final stage, crashing out of the FA Cup and sliding out of the Premier League's top four; Klopp's side have just one win in their last ten games.



Hamann has advised Klopp to look at the players with the current crop having flopped on numerous big occasions.





"Klopp needs to look at his personnel, because this set of players has failed on numerous occasions in the last few seasons", Hamann wrote on the Paddy Power blog.