Love It – Leeds United Fans Thrill Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson loves the fact that the Whites have sold over 30,000 tickets for Saturday's Championship match against Cardiff City at Elland Road.



Garry Monk's men lost away at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town last weekend and slipped down to fifth spot in the Championship standings as a result.











Leeds will be bidding to bounce back this weekend when Neil Warnock's side arrive at Elland Road and they will be cheered on by over 30,000 fans.



Jansson is delighted Leeds are receiving such support and wrote on Twitter: "Over 30,000 tickets sold on Saturday, love it! See you there."



Over 30.000 tickets sold on Saturday, love it! See you there! ✈ pic.twitter.com/LcXK2z2kOw — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) February 9, 2017



Jansson is now guaranteed to stay at Leeds permanently after he signed a three-year contract to kick in following the expiry of his loan from Torino in the summer.