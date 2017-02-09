Manchester City Star Has No Doubt Over Gabriel Jesus Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho believes that countryman Gabriel Jesus still has a lot to learn about the English game, but has started off well with the process.



The 31-year-old midfielder has played a crucial role in helping young Jesus settle in since arriving in January.











Jesus on his part has done well, having adjusted to the change of scenery and going on to score three in three Premier League games.



Fernandinho, who missed four crucial matches against Everton, Tottenham as well as two trips to West Ham, was on the pitch as Jesus scored two against Swansea and feels that the adjustments his countryman has made since coming in are amazing.





And as time goes on Fernandinho believes that Jesus will go on to develop and become a top-class international player.

“He has things to learn, but he is starting very well”, Fernandinho told his club's official website.



“I am very happy that he is progressing well and with confidence.



“The most important thing is that he is being able to score goals. He adjusted very quickly.



"The English football isn’t as easy, so I honestly hope he continues in this level in order to improve even more.



“I am sure he is a player that will develop a lot more and I am absolutely sure, that he will be a top-class international player.”



Jesus's emergence has led the club's highest goalscorer for the season Sergio Aguero to fall down the pecking order and be confronted with an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium.

