Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Chief Scout Appointment At Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the club have re-appointed Steve Hitchen to the chief scout's role, though the details of the appointment are still to be confirmed by the club.



Hitchen performed the same role when Harry Redknapp was in charge and left White Hart Lane in 2010 along with the club's director of football Damien Comolli.











His most recent assignment was with Derby, where he performed the role of joint-director of recruitment alongside former Tottenham scout Rob Mackenzie. He though left his post following the sacking of Nigel Pearson as the manager back in October.



The 40-year-old's appointment is not linked to Paul Mitchell's position as the head of recruitment, as Pochettino himself insisted.





The Lilywhites are in fact in search of a replacement for Mitchell, who tendered his resignation back in August, but is now serving a 16-month notice period.

"Hitchen is true," Pochettino was quoted as saying by ITV when asked about the speculated appointment of Hitchen.



"But we will wait until the club announce.



"It is one thing to confirm and another to release details.



"It is a different position to the head of recruitment."

