Mauricio Pochettino Tips Tottenham Hotspur Star As Future Leader

Mauricio Pochettino feels that Dele Alli can become a leader for Tottenham Hotspur in the coming years.
Spurs have a number of senior professionals in the ranks who display leadership qualities, with the group being led by captain Hugo Lloris.
Pochettino believes that the leadership hierarchy at White Hart Lane is important, with Lloris able to offer key advice to players without his experience.
And the Argentine picked out Alli as someone able to build leadership skills over the coming years, while noting he wants everyone at the club to develop the qualities needed to be a leader on the pitch.
"Yes [I feel I have lots of leaders and potential captains in the squad] and that is good. For me, every player has the quality and the capacity to be a leader", Pochettino told a press conference.
"The hierarchy is very important because we have Hugo Lloris who is captain of France – an experienced player – and it’s true that he can give better advice than maybe another younger player.
"Then we have a player like Dele Alli with his personality and character, he can maybe become a leader in a few years, but for me every single player in our squad has qualities to be a leader, they only need time to develop that quality", he added.
Alli is just 20 years old, yet has already made 77 first team appearances for Spurs.
This season the midfielder has clocked up 31 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, with 13 goals and five assists.
The midfielder also has 15 caps at international level for England.