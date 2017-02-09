Mauricio Pochettino Tips Tottenham Hotspur Star As Future Leader

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino feels that Dele Alli can become a leader for Tottenham Hotspur in the coming years.



Spurs have a number of senior professionals in the ranks who display leadership qualities, with the group being led by captain Hugo Lloris.











Pochettino believes that the leadership hierarchy at White Hart Lane is important, with Lloris able to offer key advice to players without his experience.



And the Argentine picked out Alli as someone able to build leadership skills over the coming years, while noting he wants everyone at the club to develop the qualities needed to be a leader on the pitch.





"Yes [I feel I have lots of leaders and potential captains in the squad] and that is good. For me, every player has the quality and the capacity to be a leader", Pochettino told a press conference.