06 October 2016

09/02/2017 - 13:37 GMT

No, Don't Regret Joining Rangers, Gers Star Insists

 




Clint Hill has revealed that he has no regrets over his decision to join Rangers last summer.

The 38-year-old, who was snapped up by the Gers from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer at the start of the season, has thus far made 21 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.




His present employers currently find themselves third in the Scottish Premiership table with 43 points from 24 games, a staggering 27 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Celtic, who also knocked them out of the Scottish League Cup.

But Hill, who admitted that although he initially struggled to adapt at Rangers, explained that he does not regret signing for the Scottish giants.
 


“No, no, not at all”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he regrets joining the club.

“I fully kind of knew what I was getting into.

“Like I said, I struggled at first with certain things.

“Hopefully now, I am well into it now and we need to show the consistency we have shown over the last few months and try to achieve the objective we want to do.”

Besides helping Rangers’ defence, Hill, whose present contract with the Light Blues is due to expire this summer, has also scored three goals in all competitions this season.

He has been regularly praised by Gers boss Mark Warburton for passing on his experience to the younger players at the club.

The 38-year-old defender counts Tranmere Rovers, Stoke City and Crystal Palace amongst his former employers.
 