Only Played Manchester United On My PlayStation – Saint-Etienne Star Can’t Wait For Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne winger Romain Hamouma has revealed his excitement ahead of visiting Manchester United in the Europa League Round of 32 clash this month.



The Ligue 1 outfit will be visiting Old Trafford on 22nd February for the first leg of their European tie against Jose Mourinho’s men and their players have been jubilant about playing against Manchester United since the draw was announced a few months ago.











Hamouma admits that it is the most prestigious match of his career and indicated that he never dreamt about facing a team of Manchester United’s stature, even a few years ago.



The winger is also keen to taste the culture of England and its football and revealed that it will be his first visit to the country when Saint-Etienne touch down in Manchester later this month.





Hamouma told France Football: “The most prestigious [game], no doubt.

“We also played Inter Milan in 2014, but Manchester United are a different level. Five years ago, I was only playing these kinds of matches on my PlayStation.



“Besides that, I have never set foot in England and it is all the more beautiful.



"I am going to be 30 [next month] but I’m always like a kid, fond of new discoveries, matches like these make me excited.



"In the space of 90 minutes, I will discover a new culture.”



The 29-year-old winger also revealed his love for Manchester United and admits that he is as excited as a kid who is about to fulfill of his dreams of playing against a big team.



“I’ve always been a fan of Manchester United, I really liked the club with Cristiano Ronaldo.



“I’m still like a kid who wants to fulfill his dreams and I keep the freshness of a beginner.



“Football offers me fantastic things.”

