06 October 2016

09/02/2017 - 11:05 GMT

Philippe Senderos Can Be Happy With Display Against Ross County Feels Rangers Team-Mate

 




Clint Hill believes fellow Rangers defender Philippe Senderos should be pleased with his own performance during the Gers’ 1-1 draw with Ross County last weekend as it was his first match back for several months.

The Switzerland international, who joined Rangers from Grasshoppers last summer, has thus far failed to make a significant impact at Ibrox.




Senderos was sent off on his Rangers debut against Celtic in September, with the former Arsenal man thus far managing just three league appearances for the Light Blues.

Prior to featuring against Ross County on Saturday, the 31-year-old last turned out for the Scottish giants on 1st October during their 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.
 


And Hill, who admitted that his understanding with Senderos needs to develop further, feels the Swiss defender should be happy with his display last weekend, especially as he was playing after such a long time.

“He’s a great player and he has had a great career”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about Senderos.

“Obviously it’s the first time we have played together I think.

“I think there was one moment in that game, as we have not played that much together, we were kind of confused about who was going for the ball and who wasn’t. Thankfully, we got away with it.

“I thought he did really well, considering it was his first game in God knows, four months I think.

“He will be happy with that and hopefully he can continue.”

Senderos, whose present contract with Rangers until next summer, has 57 caps for Switzerland to his name.
 