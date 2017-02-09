Potential Is Definitely There – Chelsea Scout On Ajax New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea scout Piet de Visser is excited by Ajax's latest signing, Brazilian forward David Neres, though admits he still has to work on his consistency.



De Visser admits he watched Neres alongside Ajax talent spotter Hans van der Zee and also spotted the potential in the 19-year-old, who the Dutch side have splashed the cash to sign.











Neres linked up with Ajax in last month's transfer window from Sao Paulo for a fee of around €15m, with the Dutch giants expecting big things from the Brazil Under-20 international.



"I saw David Neres last year excel in the Copa Sao Paulo with Ajax scout Hans van ser Zee", De Visser told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.





"He is sometimes a bit erratic and will have to get used to the Dutch league, but the potential is definitely there", the Chelsea talent spotter continued.