XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2017 - 22:14 GMT

Rangers Coach Wants Youngster To Earn New Contract

 




Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart is hopeful that Liam Kelly will remain part of the club’s plans for the future by signing a new contract with the Gers.

The 21-year-old Scottish goalkeeper is currently on loan at Livingston but his contract with Rangers is set to expire at the end of the season.




A product of the Rangers academy, the Scotland Under-21 international is yet to make a senior appearance for the cub but remains highly regarded in the coaching circles at Ibrox.

With Rangers bringing in a younger number two in the form of Jak Alnwick, Kelly’s long term future at the club is unclear, but Stewart remains hopeful of the youngster earning a new contract with the Gers.
 


Stewart admits if Kelly decides to stay at Rangers, the club could look to loan him out again next season for further development, suggesting that he is not part of Mark Warburton’s immediate plans.  

Asked about Kelly’s future at Rangers, Stewart said on the Rangers Podcast: “At this moment he is working hard to earn a new contract.

“And obviously those talks will take place between now and the end of the season.

“We are hoping Liam will be here and we see his future developing.

"And if it’s another club next year on a loan basis, that will be part of his development as well.”
 