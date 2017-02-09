Rangers Coach Wants Youngster To Earn New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart is hopeful that Liam Kelly will remain part of the club’s plans for the future by signing a new contract with the Gers.



The 21-year-old Scottish goalkeeper is currently on loan at Livingston but his contract with Rangers is set to expire at the end of the season.











A product of the Rangers academy, the Scotland Under-21 international is yet to make a senior appearance for the cub but remains highly regarded in the coaching circles at Ibrox.



With Rangers bringing in a younger number two in the form of Jak Alnwick, Kelly’s long term future at the club is unclear, but Stewart remains hopeful of the youngster earning a new contract with the Gers.





Stewart admits if Kelly decides to stay at Rangers, the club could look to loan him out again next season for further development, suggesting that he is not part of Mark Warburton’s immediate plans.

Asked about Kelly’s future at Rangers, Stewart said on the Rangers Podcast: “At this moment he is working hard to earn a new contract.



“And obviously those talks will take place between now and the end of the season.



“We are hoping Liam will be here and we see his future developing.



"And if it’s another club next year on a loan basis, that will be part of his development as well.”

