Romelu Lukaku Needs To See Ambition From Everton Insists Ronald Koeman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that the club will have to show that they have high ambitions to keep players of Romelu Lukaku’s quality at Goodison Park for the long term.



The former Chelsea striker’s four goals against Bournemouth last weekend sent him soaring through to the top of the scoring charts in this season’s Premier League with 16 goals.











Lukaku has often been linked with a move to a bigger club, with sides such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus touted to be interested in snaring him away from Everton.



However, his agent Mino Raiola said on Friday that the Belgian is close to signing a new contract with Everton and Koeman admits that it would be good news for Everton if that is the case.





The Everton boss also added that replacing a striker of Lukaku’s qualify would be tough for the club and wants the Toffees to show the Belgian that they are going places at the moment and have high ambitions.

Koeman said in a press conference: "I've not spoken to the board but if his agent mentioned he will sign a new deal that is important for Everton.



"If players see a future at the club, if they see the team improving and getting stronger then that's always a plus for them to stay. Everyone has their own ambition, that's normal, and we like to keep the good players.



"At the moment he's the top scorer, playing at a high level, so clinical, and it would be difficult to find a replacement so I hope he stays.



"He's a world class finisher but in other details, other qualities, he can and must improve and he knows that. If the team are showing ambition it's always good and we need to show him that the short future is at Everton."



Lukaku was the club’s record signing when Everton snapped him up from Chelsea on a permanent basis for a fee of £28m.

