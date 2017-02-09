Second Was Never Guaranteed, Aberdeen And Hearts Will Chase To Wire Says Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Clint Hill has insisted that Rangers were never guaranteed second spot in the Scottish Premiership table this season as he feels Aberdeen and Hearts were always going to push the Gers.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight after a gap of four years, presently find themselves third in the standings with 43 points from 24 games.











Rangers are currently 27 points behind leaders Celtic and level on points with second-placed Aberdeen, who have a game in hand, while Hearts are fourth in the table with 37 points.



Mark Warburton’s team are aiming to finish second this season, but Hill explained that Aberdeen and Hearts were always going to challenge his side for the runners-up spot, while a 4-1 defeat to Hearts last Wednesday has further complicated matters.





As a result, Hill urged Rangers to up their game and pick up the necessary points from their remaining fixtures to finish second.

“It was never guaranteed anyway, second place”, he told Rangers TV.



“Hearts and Aberdeen will chase you down to the wire and obviously our disappointing result on Wednesday just tipped it in Aberdeen’s favour.



“So we have got to turn up now, go again and hopefully pick up the points we need to get second place.”



Rangers, who drew 1-1 with Ross County last weekend, will next take on Greenock Morton in a Scottish Cup game on Sunday.

