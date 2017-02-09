Serie A Side Would Hand Antonio Conte €400m Warchest

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Inter would had a transfer warchest of €400m to Antonio Conte if he agrees to take over this summer, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.



Inter, now majority owned by Chinese group Suning Holdings Group, are desperate to reclaim their spot at the top of the Italian game.











And Chelsea boss Conte is the man Inter are dreaming of leading the club back to the top of Serie A, even if hopes of landing the tactician are slim.



While Conte is happy at Chelsea and has given no indication of being willing to quit Stamford Bridge to return to Italy, it is claimed Inter would be willing to hand him €400m to change the club's fortunes.





Inter are just sixth in Serie A at present and six points off a top three Champions League spot.