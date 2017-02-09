XRegister
06 October 2016

09/02/2017 - 12:21 GMT

Serie A Side Would Hand Antonio Conte €400m Warchest

 




Serie A giants Inter would had a transfer warchest of €400m to Antonio Conte if he agrees to take over this summer, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Inter, now majority owned by Chinese group Suning Holdings Group, are desperate to reclaim their spot at the top of the Italian game.




And Chelsea boss Conte is the man Inter are dreaming of leading the club back to the top of Serie A, even if hopes of landing the tactician are slim.

While Conte is happy at Chelsea and has given no indication of being willing to quit Stamford Bridge to return to Italy, it is claimed Inter would be willing to hand him €400m to change the club's fortunes.
 


Inter are just sixth in Serie A at present and six points off a top three Champions League spot.

The club have not finished in the top three in Serie A since the 2010/11 campaign.

Conte's stock is sky high in Italy, with his dominant spell as Juventus coach still fresh in the mind.

He is currently making his mark in the Premier League with Chelsea, who he has sitting top of the table and firmly on course for the title, despite working with a team that finished just tenth last term.
 