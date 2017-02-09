To Be At Celtic Right Now Is Very Special, Bhoys Coach Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic first team coach John Kennedy has insisted that his side have the motivation to keep on going, despite their brilliant domestic form in the present campaign having all but sealed the title.



The Bhoys, who are yet to lose a domestic game this season, presently find themselves 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.











Brendan Rodgers’ team have already won the Scottish League Cup and have also managed to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Inverness CT on Saturday.



And Kennedy, who admitted it is a great time to be part of the club, however, explained that Celtic are unwilling to rest on their laurels as they are keen to march on and take each game as it comes.





“It has been very, very good”, he told Celtic TV, when asked about the club’s domestic form.

“It’s great to be a part of it.



"To be in this environment at this time is a very special.



“But the motivation is there to keep going, keep pushing, game by game and see where it takes us.”



Celtic, who are gunning for their sixth consecutive league title, beat St. Johnstone 5-2 in a Scottish Premiership fixture at McDiarmid Park last weekend.

