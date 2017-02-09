XRegister
06 October 2016

09/02/2017 - 13:48 GMT

Very Positive – Mauricio Pochettino Provides Spurs Squad Update Ahead of Liverpool Trip

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has reported the latest news on his side's injured players ahead of Saturday's trip to take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Spurs will be aiming for all three points from their trip to Merseyside as they look to make sure they stay within touching distance of Premier League leaders Chelsea, who boast a nine-point advantage at the top of the table.




Pochettino has full-back Kieran Trippier available again following an injury he picked up in the FA Cup against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Spurs boss said via his club's site: "Kieran has trained well since the beginning of the week and we hope he’ll be available to be in the squad."
 


Pochettino also provided updates on Jan Vertonghen and Erik Lamela and believes the pair have a positive attitude towards recovering from their respective injuries.

The Tottenham manager explained: "Jan's doing well and maybe next week he can start working with the group.

"Erik Lamela is step-by-step.

"The good thing is the injured players are very positive, that’s important."

Vertonghen is out of action with an ankle injury, while Lamela has been battling a long term hip problem.

Spurs lost on their earlier visit to Anfield this season, being edged out 2-1 in an EFL Cup tie.
 