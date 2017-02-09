We Didn’t Want To Lose Matt Gilks, Rangers Coach Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart admits that the club were reluctant to lose Matt Gilks in the January window, but understood why the goalkeeper left the club.



The 34-year-old goalkeeper left Rangers to join Wigan in the winter window in search of more first team football and the Gers snapped up Jak Alnwick from Port Vale as his replacement.











Stewart admits that the club are absolutely delighted to get the former Newcastle United goalkeeper on board, but admits that Rangers were reluctant to lose Gilks in January.



The Rangers goalkeeper coach revealed that the 34-year-old Gilks himself told Mark Warburton that he wanted to leave the club in order to play regular first team football, which eventually led to his departure from Ibrox.





Asked how he feels after the capture of Alnwick, Stewart said on the official Rangers Podcast: “Absolutely delighted.

“Obviously with Matty’s situation; he came in and spoke to the gaffer and said that he wants first team football.



“We could understand what he was looking for and although reluctant to let him go, because he certainly did put a level of pressure on Wes and improved his performances over that period.



“When we heard Jak was available, we decided to put the wheels in motion to try to obtain his services.”



The Scot made just five appearances for Rangers after joining the club last summer and never played in the Scottish Premiership.

