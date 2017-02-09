Wes Foderingham Was Just Too Good – Rangers Coach Explains Matt Gilks’ Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart believes that Wes Foderingham’s consistency made it hard for Matt Gilks to get an opportunity in the first team.



34-year-old Gilks decided to leave Rangers last month after it became clear that Mark Warburton would continue to persist with Foderingham regularly and joined Wigan Athletic.











Gilks only played in the Scottish League Cup this season and never made an appearance in any of the league games, which finally pushed him over the edge at Ibrox.



Stewart believes that Gilks provided good competition for Foderingham with his performances in the League Cup, but admits that the Rangers number one has been too good for some time now.





And he admits that it was always going to be difficult for the veteran custodian to replace Foderingham in the starting eleven because of the latter’s consistency over a certain period of time.

Asked about Foderingham’s performances, Stewart said on the official Rangers Podcast: “I think he has been first class.



“The competition for the first choice’s jersey has been a good battle and Matty’s performances in the League Cup were excellent, it culminated in his match against Celtic.



“Matty was desperate to get his opportunity in the first team, but because Wes has been so consistent since the start of the season, it was awkward for Gilks to get that opportunity.



“Unfortunately he made that decision to move on.”



Rangers snapped up 23-year-old goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Port Vale on the last day of the window and are hopeful the youngster custodian will push Foderingham harder for the number one’s jersey.

