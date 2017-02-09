XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/02/2017 - 22:25 GMT

Wes Foderingham’s Confidence Is Just Sky High, Rangers Coach Reveals

 




Rangers goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart feels Wes Foderingham relishes the competition for a place in the team.

With Matt Gilks leaving the club for Wigan last month, Rangers brought in a new number two goalkeeper in the form of Jak Alnwick from Port Vale on the last day of the window.




More than a decade younger than Gilks, Rangers are hopeful that Alnwick will provide a stiffer fight to Foderingham for the number one’s jersey but Stewart admits the Rangers number one has been high in confidence for some time.

The Rangers goalkeeping coach admits Foderingham is working harder to get even better and has been demanding higher standards from himself, with the competition for his place making him an even better goalkeeper.
 


Stewart said on the official Rangers podcast: “You can see the confidence side of his game is so high.  

“He knows the levels he is hoping to attain and in the routines we have been working in, he has been very good.

“He demands high standards of himself and obviously with the competition helps him to achieve it.”

Foderingham joined Rangers from Swindon Town in 2015 and has clocked up 77 appearances for the club thus far.

He has a contract until 2019 with the Glasgow giants.
 