06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/02/2017 - 21:48 GMT

You Have To Show Respect – Lyon Captain Blasts Fans Over Alexandre Lacazette Boos

 




Lyon skipper Maxime Gonalons has hit out at the club's supporters for booing Arsenal-linked striker Alexandre Lacazette, terming their behaviour "unacceptable".

Ahead of their 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday, the in-form French striker raised the possibility of quitting Lyon in the summer transfer window.




And with Arsenal, West Ham and Barcelona keeping an eye on the situation, the Frenchman could be the subject of offers in the summer.

Lacazette's words didn't go down well with the Lyon fans, who unveiled a banner during the match against Nancy condemning the 25-year-old for his words and went on to boo him when he was substituted.
 


According to Lacazette's skipper, the actions from the fans were unfortunate and unacceptable – and he claimed the comments from the player were misinterpreted and passing judgement based on that was wrong.  

"It's unacceptable", Gonalons was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"There were some things said in the press that weren't interpreted in the right way.

"Alex is our goalscorer, he's invested in our club for a long time and he passed the 100-goal mark for Lyon this season.

"You can't boo such a player. You have to have a minimum of respect."
 