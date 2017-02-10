Brilliant Goalkeeper, Miss Him, But Keep In Touch – Celtic Coach On Ex-Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods has revealed that he misses Artur Boruc and that he often speaks to the former Bhoys custodian.



The Poland international initially joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw on loan in 2005 before making his move permanent in the same year.











During his time at Paradise, Boruc, who now plays for Bournemouth, helped the Hoops to win three league titles, two Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Cup.



The 36-year-old left Celtic for Serie A side Fiorentina in 2010 before returning to the United Kingdom with Southampton two years later; he then joined the Cherries on loan in 2014 before making his move to Dean Court permanent the following season.





And Woods, who heaped praise on Boruc, explained that he still misses working with the shot-stopper, but stated that he is still in regular touch with him.

“I do miss him and I speak to him quite a lot actually”, Woods told Celtic TV, when asked about Boruc.



“He’s a brilliant goalkeeper, a brilliant athlete, he’s a gymnast.



“He has a very individual style and when I came into the club he just needed a bit of motivation and a wee bit of love.



“He had already expressed his desire to play in Serie A, so working back from that we had something to motivate him with every single day.”



Boruc, who has 64 caps for Poland to his name, has thus far made 22 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth in the present campaign, managing five clean sheets.

