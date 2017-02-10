Chelsea Lead Massive, But Not Decisive – Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that although Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table is massive, it is not decisive, ahead of Spurs’ Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday.



The White Hart Lane outfit are presently second in the standings with 50 points from 24 games, nine adrift of leaders Chelsea; Manchester City are third in the table with 49 points while Arsenal are a place and two points adrift of the Citizens.











Tottenham’s upcoming opponents Liverpool, who have managed to win just one of their last 10 outings in all competitions, are fifth in the table with 46 points, with Manchester United occupying sixth position with 45 points.



And Pochettino, who feels other teams could still catch Chelsea this season, however, refused to acknowledge that his side are the Blues’ main rivals for the title.





“No, we are not the only realistic [challengers] in the table”, the Argentine manager told a press conference on Thursday, when asked if he thinks Spurs are the only realistic challengers to Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

“After Chelsea it’s us and it’s a fact that we are a contender today but then there are a lot of teams that are contenders and there are a lot of games ahead.



“It’s true that Chelsea has a massive gap because nine points is massive but it’s not decisive.”



Tottenham, who edged out Middlsesbrough 1-0 last weekend, are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

