Dele Alli Points To Key Difference In His 2017 Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli believes that he has been more clinical in January compared to earlier on in the season.



The 20-year-old earned recognition for his contribution to the team as he picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award for January.











Expressing his delight at having won the award, the youngster said that the month of January turned out to be a new chapter in his 2016/17 season as he started capitalising on the chances he got, which he didn't do during the first half of the season.



Alli also stressed his desire to continue with his run of form and prove to be more clinical in order to contribute to his team's cause.





On the changes he witnessed in his game in January, Alli told his club's official website: “I’d probably say I’ve been more clinical.

"I still got a lot of chances earlier on in the season, I just wasn’t taking them but last month I think you can see I started putting them away a lot more so I’ve just got to keep it going.”



On his and his team's aim for the final half of the season, Alli added: “Now we’re coming to the final parts of the season so it’s important that we go into it strong as a team, play well, win games and pick up as many points as we can.”

