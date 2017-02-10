XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2017 - 11:40 GMT

Easy Decision For Craig Gordon To Resist Chelsea, Celtic Coach Explains

 




Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods has revealed that it was an easy decision for Craig Gordon to stay at the club, despite interest from Chelsea in January.

The Scotland international, who has been in fine form for the Hoops in the present campaign, was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the recently concluded winter transfer window.




The Premier League leaders even slapped in a bid for the goalkeeper, but Celtic were unwilling to sell and Gordon did not push to move.

And Woods explained that it was a very easy decision for Gordon to remain at Celtic as he realised that he would not feature much for Chelsea if he joined the Blues.
 


The 46-year-old went on to add that it would take a “very big club”, who could guarantee regular playing time, to tempt Gordon into leaving Paradise.

“Playing football motivates him”, Wood told Celtic TV, when asked why Gordon didn’t leave for Chelsea.

“And I think deep down he realised that if he moved to Chelsea then he wasn’t going to play initially.

“And he has worked so hard to make himself Scotland and Celtic’s number one.

"If he is not playing regularly, he will not play for the national team, and that’s a big motivation for him.

“I think it was a very easy decision for him to stay at Celtic, it would need a very big club and a very big playing opportunity to play every week in order to change his head about leaving Celtic.”

Gordon, whose present deal with Celtic runs until 2018, has thus far made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping 20 clean sheets.
 