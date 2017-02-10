Going To Take Time For Joe Garner To Get Up To Speed Feels Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton believes that it will take striker Joe Garner a couple of weeks to get his levels up following a spell out of action.



The 28-year-old had been out of action since New Year's Eve after dislocating his shoulder and returned to action in the match against Ross County last Saturday.











Garner though failed to make an immediate impact and was replaced in the 63rd minute by fellow striker Martyn Waghorn.



The 54-year-old manager though insists that it is quite natural for a player coming back from such a long absence to take time to be back at the level where he had previously been.





Warburton took time to reveal that the physios had been working on Garner every single day and it is delightful to have the striker back in the playing eleven.

“Don’t forget he has been out since New Year’s Eve so he was out for the best part of five weeks and it does take time", Warburton told his club's official website.



“It was a nasty crack that he took but he is a tough player, he has come back and he has worked so hard.



“The physios have had to rein him in every single day but he is determined to play and I am delighted to see Joe back.



“It will take a couple of weeks to get his levels up but he will get there.”



Garner has found the back of the net just three time for the Gers in a total of 19 league games thus far and has set up two more for his team-mates.

