Great Feeling – Dele Alli Says Goals Against Chelsea His Favourites

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has revealed that his two goals against Chelsea were his favourite moments of last month.



Alli’s superlative performances for Spurs last month earned the England midfielder his first Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of January.











The midfielder was in sparkling form throughout the month, which included two goals against Watford in Tottenham’s 4-1 win, but his most telling contribution came against Chelsea.



Spurs halted Chelsea’s 13-game unbeaten run in the league and it was Alli’s brace that earned Tottenham a fine 2-0 win over league leaders at White Hart Lane on 4th January.





And the midfielder admits that scoring those two goals was his favourite moment of the month because of the importance of those strikes and the win for the team and for the fans.

Speaking to Spurs TV, Alli said: “I’d probably say the two against Chelsea, just because of how big the game was us and for the fans as well.



“To score and win was a great feeling.”



Alli was also pleased to shut some of his team-mates up for taking the mickey out of his heading skills with two headers against Chelsea and said: “Some of the boys were making jokes and making fun of my heading skills in training.



“So I am happy that I could prove them wrong.”

