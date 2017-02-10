He Signed Scott Hogan – Mark Warburton Says Rangers’ Frank McParland One of Best In Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton feels the club are lucky to have Frank McParland as their head of recruitment and pointed out the former Liverpool chief scout signed Scott Hogan for Brentford.



Warburton tempted McParland to leave Burnley to take up a role at Rangers and he played a big part in the Gers' summer recruitment, which saw eleven players signed.











However, Rangers' use of their transfer and wage funds in the summer has been questioned as they are 27 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and involved in a real battle just to finish second.



And it had been reported that McParland was on his way out of Ibrox, something Warburton has been keen to deny.





Indeed, Warburton has stressed just how lucky Rangers are to have McParland, pointing to the talent-spotter identifying Hogan, who has just moved to Aston Villa, as ample evidence