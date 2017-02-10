XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2017 - 20:34 GMT

I Know My Shortcomings, I’m Working On Them With Antonio Conte, Admits Chelsea Defender

 




Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is confident that he will return to his old self sooner rather than later and has revealed that he has worked hard to work on his weaknesses with Antonio Conte.

The young French defender almost missed a year of football after suffering a terrible knee injury in February 2016 and made his return to the Chelsea senior team in recent weeks.




With Conte playing with a settled back three, Zouma is struggling to clock the amount of minutes he needs to get back to his best but the Frenchman is insistent that he has been learning a lot under the Chelsea manager.

The 22-year-old revealed that he has been working hard under Conte to get the tactical flaws out of his game and remains confident that sooner or later he will be able to return his best.
 


The defender said in an interview to French sports daily L’Equipe: “Sure I would reach my levels faster if I was playing more, but I am learning a lot.  

“I know that tactically I had shortcomings and I have worked hard to erase them, with the coach during games and training.

“I am not worried about my level; I am a confident guy and I know I’ll find it sooner or later.”

Zouma has already clocked up 61 senior appearances for Chelsea and has two international caps for France beside his name.
 