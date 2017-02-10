XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/02/2017 - 15:14 GMT

I Love That About Brendan Rodgers – Celtic Coach On Manager’s Key Trait

 




Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods has revealed that he loves working with Brendan Rodgers because the Northern Irishman asks the opinions of his support staff on each and every matter.

Rodgers, who took charge of Celtic last summer, succeeding Ronny Deila, has already managed to make his mark at Paradise.




Despite Celtic getting knocked out of the group stage of the Champions League, the Bhoys have been in fantastic form domestically this season.

The Hoops, who are a massive 27 points clear at the top of the league table, have already won the Scottish League Cup and are thus far unbeaten in domestic games in the present campaign.
 


And Woods explained that he is relishing working with Rodgers as he encourages his colleagues to provide their opinions on all matters.

“It has been fantastic”, he told Celtic TV, when asked how he is liking working with Rodgers.

“He’s a very inclusive manager, he wants you to get involved, and he wants your opinion on absolutely everything.

"I love that about him.”

Woods went on to add that Rodgers is a very patient manager, who took time to develop Celtic’s style of playing from the back.

However, the Northern Irishman was unwilling to tinker before securing Celtic's spot in the Champions League group stage.

“He has been very, very patient with the way we are playing out from the back”, he continued.

“He realised initially that qualification to the Champions League was the most important thing, and as soon as we put that to bed, he started developing our style of playing out from the back.”
 