I Love That About Brendan Rodgers – Celtic Coach On Manager’s Key Trait

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods has revealed that he loves working with Brendan Rodgers because the Northern Irishman asks the opinions of his support staff on each and every matter.



Rodgers, who took charge of Celtic last summer, succeeding Ronny Deila, has already managed to make his mark at Paradise.











Despite Celtic getting knocked out of the group stage of the Champions League, the Bhoys have been in fantastic form domestically this season.



The Hoops, who are a massive 27 points clear at the top of the league table, have already won the Scottish League Cup and are thus far unbeaten in domestic games in the present campaign.





And Woods explained that he is relishing working with Rodgers as he encourages his colleagues to provide their opinions on all matters.

“It has been fantastic”, he told Celtic TV, when asked how he is liking working with Rodgers.



“He’s a very inclusive manager, he wants you to get involved, and he wants your opinion on absolutely everything.



"I love that about him.”



Woods went on to add that Rodgers is a very patient manager, who took time to develop Celtic’s style of playing from the back.



However, the Northern Irishman was unwilling to tinker before securing Celtic's spot in the Champions League group stage.



“He has been very, very patient with the way we are playing out from the back”, he continued.



“He realised initially that qualification to the Champions League was the most important thing, and as soon as we put that to bed, he started developing our style of playing out from the back.”

