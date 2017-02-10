I’m Feeling Strong – Returning Leeds United Star Gives Whites Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Kemar Roofe says he is feeling strong and cannot wait for Leeds United's Championship meeting with Cardiff City on Saturday.



The forward has been out with a rib injury and as such played no part for the Whites at Huddersfield Town last weekend, a game Garry Monk's men lost 2-1.











But Roofe returned to training with Leeds earlier this week and insists he feels in good shape for the Whites' game against Neil Warnock's men, during which Monk's side will look to get back to winning ways.



Roofe wrote on Twitter: "Back in training and feeling strong.





"Can't wait for tomorrow's game", he added.