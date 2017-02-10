I’m Feeling Strong – Returning Leeds United Star Gives Whites Boost

Kemar Roofe says he is feeling strong and cannot wait for Leeds United's Championship meeting with Cardiff City on Saturday.
The forward has been out with a rib injury and as such played no part for the Whites at Huddersfield Town last weekend, a game Garry Monk's men lost 2-1.
But Roofe returned to training with Leeds earlier this week and insists he feels in good shape for the Whites' game against Neil Warnock's men, during which Monk's side will look to get back to winning ways.
Roofe wrote on Twitter: "Back in training and feeling strong.
"Can't wait for tomorrow's game", he added.
While Roofe has been in good form for Leeds, it remains to be seen whether Monk chooses to slot him straight back into the starting line-up.
The Whites have strengthened their wide options and brought in two wingers, Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza, in the January transfer window.
Monk handed both Pedraza and Barrow their debuts from the bench at the John Smith's Stadium last Sunday.