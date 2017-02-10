It Can Be Special Again – Leeds United Star Backs Andrea Radrizzani Era

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green is excited by Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani buying 50 per cent of the Yorkshire giants and believes that the Whites can now push forward into a bright future, which he is very much hoping to be part of.



Experienced custodian Green linked up with Leeds last summer following his departure from QPR and his one-year deal includes an appearance-related clause which will see it extended by a further year.











The 37-year-old would love the chance to see out his career at Elland Road, though is determined to play on for as long as he possibly can.



And he is sure there is now a bright future at Leeds following Radrizzani's arrival at the club; the Italian businessman could buy chairman Massimo Cellino's 50 per cent in the summer to take full control at Leeds.





Asked on LUTV whether he would like to finish his career at Leeds, Green said: "If I get given that choice, yes.