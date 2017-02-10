It Would Be Hugely Amazing – Chris Wood On Emulating Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has revealed he would like to follow in the footsteps of Whites legend Mark Viduka and become a great at Elland Road.



Wood has been terrific form for Leeds this season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions and has led their bid to earn promotion to the Premier League this term.











The striker could turn into a cult hero at Elland Road should he manage to take Leeds to the Premier League and New Zealander admits that he is keen to cement his legacy by following on the footsteps of Whites legend Viduka.



However, he admits that there is still a long way to go before he attains such a status at Leeds and says he needs to further build his game in order to become a better forward.





The Kiwi told LUTV: “I have always said that I liked the way Mark Viduka played and how he played really well here.

“To follow in his footsteps would be hugely amazing, in a sense.



"But I've still got a hell of a long way to go to even touch his footsteps, so a lot of hard work in a sense.



“I want to keep building, keep working on my game and we’ll go from there.”



Viduka joined Leeds from Celtic in 2000 and he managed to score 67 goals for the Whites before leaving Elland Road in 2004.



He scored 92 Premier League goals during his time in England’s top flight.

