It’s Huge – Leeds United Star Thrilled With Backing From Whites Coaching Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has revealed that backing from the coaching staff and the team has played a massive role in his performances this season.



An injury ravaged first season at Leeds meant Whites fans were not able to see the true ability of the forward but he still ended the 2015/16 campaign as the club’s top scorer with 13 goals.











However, Wood has been a talismanic figure for Leeds this term with 21 goals in all competitions and his 18 strikes in the Championship have helped the team to consolidate their position in the top six.



The New Zealander insisted that he always had confidence in his ability to score goals regularly for Leeds but admits that receiving the support of the team and the coaching staff this season has made a huge difference to his game.





When asked if he expected to have 21 goals in his kitty at this point of the season, Wood told LUTV: “I have always said that I have confidence in what I can do.

“Yes, it has been a great season so far and it’s still a long way to go for all of us.



“It’s nice to have a team and a management staff who have backed me all the way and that means a great deal to any player, doesn’t matter what position he is in.



“The backing of the team and the coaching staff is huge.”



Leeds boss Garry Monk said earlier this week that he is hopeful of seeing Wood maintain his focus for the rest of the season.

