Jose Mourinho Accepts Need For Manchester United Squad Changes

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels his current squad have good potential but admits that they will need some changes in the summer.



Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and the man who negotiates transfers on behalf of the club, said earlier this week in a conference call with investors that he doesn’t think that there will be a churn of a large number of players at Old Trafford in the coming window as compared to previous years.











Mourinho has insisted that he agrees with Woodward and has indicated that his current squad have the potential to go on to bigger things, but admits that a few changes are always necessary.



And he revealed that he has spoken with the Manchester United hierarchy about his transfer plans and the changes he feels are necessary.





"Yesterday I had to ask about churn", Mourinho said in a press conference.

“I had no idea. A new word for me. I thank Ed for that. He is completely right.



"Of course we speak about what next. We know we have a squad that needs changes.



“But this squad has potential, many of them at a good age."



Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is believed to be Manchester United’s top target for the summer, with Benfica’s Nelson Semedo and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko also said to be on their radar.

