Jose Mourinho Warns Manchester United Against Well Organised Watford Team

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has urged caution from his side as they prepare to host a "well organised" Watford side at Old Trafford.



The Red Devils will be eyeing nothing less than full points from the match as they look to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.











Walter Mazzarri's side promise to be a difficult prospect though with the side having beaten Manchester United 3-1 in their last meeting back in September.



Reflecting on that match, the Portuguese manager said that the result was frustrating and gave rise to a lot of anguish. According to Mourinho, Manchester United deserved a foul in the lead up to the first goal but were denied and it was eventually a heavy defeat.





"I was very angry with the first goal", Mourinho said at a press conference.

"I was very angry because [Anthony] Martial had to leave the pitch with a very strong tackle – he had the possibility of a concussion, he didn’t play the next match but no foul [was awarded], it was a goal."



On the possible threats that face Manchester United, the former Chelsea manager said that Mazzarri's side could be dangerous on counter-attacks and set-pieces and can make life difficult with their physicality.



“I know they are very difficult. They are very defensive but there are teams that are defensive and not well organised.



"That's not Watford's case.



"Walter is a very good coach, the team is very well organised and then they have this capacity of being dangerous on the counter-attack and at set-pieces with a very physical team.”

