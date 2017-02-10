XRegister
10/02/2017 - 15:25 GMT

Jose Mourinho Working Overtime To Make Sure Real Madrid Can’t Tempt David de Gea

 




Jose Mourinho is creating an environment at Manchester United that could allow him to keep David de Gea out of Real Madrid’s clutches in the summer, it has been claimed.

The Spaniard came perilously close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 when the transfer fell through in the final minutes of deadline day and De Gea signed a new five-year deal with Premier League giants.




Upon joining Manchester United last summer, Mourinho made sure that he kept hold of De Gea at Old Trafford and with Real Madrid again trying to sign him at the end of the season, the Portuguese is digging his trenches for another battle with his former employers.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, the Manchester United manager is trying to create an environment around De Gea at Old Trafford that could keep Real Madrid at bay in a few months time.
 


Bringing in former Atletico Madrid goalkeeping coach and De Gea’s former mentor Emilio Alvarez into his backroom staff was his first step to ensure that the Spaniard remains rooted in Manchester.  

Mourinho has also made sure that his first choice goalkeeper is surrounded by his Spanish speaking friends at Old Trafford, with Juan Mata and Ander Herrera believed to be his good pals.

The Manchester United manager is also keen to make sure that his side are heading in the right direction, so that he can convince the goalkeeper to ignore Real Madrid’s overtures and stay at Old Trafford for the long term.

Mourinho is in no mood to go into the summer transfer window looking for a new first choice goalkeeper and is ready for the battle to keep De Gea out of Real Madrid’s clutches.
 